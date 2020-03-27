Weekend Construction: Why the West Loop is a place to avoid this weekend.

HOUSTON – Harris County may be under a “Stay Home, Work Safe” order due to the current spread of coronavirus, but construction work on area freeways continues -- with special precautions to protect workers, of course.

This weekend’s road closures are small in number, but they will definitely cause headaches. And they are all concentrated along the West Loop.

West Loop Closure at the Southwest Freeway

The West Loop (IH-610) will be closed in both directions at the Southwest Freeway all weekend long. The closure begins at 9 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. Chimney Rock, Rice Avenue, the 610 feeder, Newcastle and Weslayan are all good alternate routes for crossing the Southwest Freeway while IH-610 is closed.

Road construction closures at the West Loop - Southwest Freeway interchange for the weekend of March 27 to March 30, 2020.

West Loop North Lane and Ramp Closures

All weekend long three lanes of the West Loop North between Westheimer and Old Katy Road will be closed for construction. The lane closures begin at 8 p.m. Friday and continue through 5 a.m. Monday.

All entrance and exit ramps along this stretch of the West Loop North will be closed all weekend, too. The first entrance ramp open to traffic will be north of Old Katy Road!

West Loop South Lane Closures

Two inside lanes of the West Loop South will be closed between Woodway and Westheimer. The closure begins at 8 p.m. Friday and will continue through Sunday at 5 p.m. Exit and entrance ramps will not be closed along the southbound lanes of the West Loop.