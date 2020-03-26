Texas Roadhouse CEO gives up salary to pay workers during coronavirus outbreak

HOUSTON – W. Kent Taylor, the co-founder and CEO of Texas Roadhouse chain restaurants, announced Thursday that he would be giving up his salary in order to pay Texas Roadhouse employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, Taylor will be forgoing his bonus and base salary he would have received from March 8 to Jan. 7, 2021, and redirecting that money to his employees who are working on the frontline of the outbreak.

“Kent Taylor has always said that Texas Roadhouse is a People-company that just happens to serve great steaks. His donation of his salary and bonus to help employees is the embodiment of that saying,” a spokesperson said. “We are blessed to have his leadership.”

There are dozens of Texas Roadhouse locations throughout the state of Texas, and there are 14 in the greater Houston area.