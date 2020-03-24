80ºF

How Houstonians are reacting on social media to the Harris County stay-home-work-safe order

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Houston, Stay Home Work Safe, Coronavirus, COVID-19
On Tuesday, March 24, a stay-at-home order was issued for Harris County.
On Tuesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a stay-home-work-safe order for Harris County.

Here’s a Tweet from the mayor’s office:

The 10-day order for Harris County residents to stay at home takes effect after 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday and lasts through April 3.

The order allows essential businesses in 16 sectors to remain open. These businesses include grocery stores, restaurants, and daycares.

Churches and places of worship have been directed to hold virtual services in an online setting.

Despite recently attracting an influx of visitors, parks also remain open.

In a tweet, Mayor Turner encouraged Houstonians who may visit a park to practice personal responsibility.

Turner concluded his message with the following tweet:

Here’s how Houstonians responded to the announcement online:

