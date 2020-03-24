How Houstonians are reacting on social media to the Harris County stay-home-work-safe order

On Tuesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a stay-home-work-safe order for Harris County.

Here’s a Tweet from the mayor’s office:

🚨 Stay home, work safe order issued for Harris County. This means we should all stay home unless our jobs are essential. 🚨 — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) March 24, 2020

The 10-day order for Harris County residents to stay at home takes effect after 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday and lasts through April 3.

The order allows essential businesses in 16 sectors to remain open. These businesses include grocery stores, restaurants, and daycares.

Churches and places of worship have been directed to hold virtual services in an online setting.

16 sectors are essential therefore exempt from the order, including: energy, healthcare, transportation, daycares, restaurants will still offer delivery and takeout, grocery stores, gas stations, churches and places of worship will go online. #COVID19 — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) March 24, 2020

Despite recently attracting an influx of visitors, parks also remain open.

In a tweet, Mayor Turner encouraged Houstonians who may visit a park to practice personal responsibility.

Grocery stores are open. The food supply chain is sound. You may go outside as long as you practice social distancing.



The parks are open, but that does *not* mean you can flood the parks. You must still exercise personal responsibility. #StayAtHomeOrder #COVID19 — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) March 24, 2020

Turner concluded his message with the following tweet:

My destiny is in your hands and your destiny is in my hands. Where we go from here depends on us. We must take this seriously. We will get through this together. Our best days are still ahead of us. --Mayor Turner #StayAtHomeOrder #COVID19 — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) March 24, 2020

Here’s how Houstonians responded to the announcement online:

Every business owner thinks their employees jobs are essential 😤 — Rolando Flores Jr (@Rolando91Flores) March 24, 2020

Thank you for doing the right thing. — Olivia Lauren (@OliviaLaurenG) March 24, 2020

You mentioned 16 sectors but only listed 8. Where is a copy of this order to read? Is there a penalty listed for violation? — Steven Skripka (@Skrillsnthrills) March 24, 2020

Where is the hard copy of the order? People have the right to read it. — Courtney Murphy (@MurfMom78) March 24, 2020

Thank you. As painful as it will be for many, this is the right call. — SleepyStoic(@🏡) (@SleepyStoic) March 24, 2020

Essential workers are afraid too. Who helps US?? — Reincarnated O.G. Tweeter (@icantwitpeople) March 24, 2020

Kiss the restaurant business in Houston goodbye. — gsxrblur (@gsxrblur) March 24, 2020

How come parks are ‘essential’ but certain jobs are not???? This needs to be modified!!!!! My job is essential to pay bills, mortgage, etc. Giving that our lovely @TheDemocrats don’t want to approve the aid presented by @realDonaldTrump — whynot (@Whynot_12345) March 24, 2020

Aren’t ALL jobs essential??? Where do I send you my bills? Address please!! — rockerdad (@rockerdad8) March 24, 2020