Here are more than 30 Houston businesses you can support by buying a gift card
HOUSTON – Despite many businesses being forced to close amid the coronavirus pandemic, loyal customers can still help.
One way to still support businesses during temporary closures is by purchasing a gift card to use later.
Support Local by USA TODAY is a web tool designed for consumers to help save local businesses during this challenging time.
The website currently lists more than 30 Houston-area businesses that seeking support during this time. You can type in a city and see what local businesses in that community offer gift cards you can get online.
Here are restaurants and other businesses where you can buy gift cards through the website above:
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
912 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX
Backstreet Cafe
1103 S Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX
BCN Taste & Tradition
4210 Roseland St., Houston, TX
Bollycurves – Bollywood Fitness + Yoga
3334 FM 1092 Road #405, Missouri City, TX
Boomtown Coffee
242 W 19th St., Houston, TX
Brasserie 1895
607 S Friendswood Drive #11, Friendswood, TX
Caracol Restaurant
2200 Post Oak Blvd #160, Houston, TX
Golden Bagels & Coffee
3119 White Oak Drive, Houston, TX
Goode Company Armadillo Palace
5015 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX
Handies Douzo
3510 White Oak Drive, Houston, TX
Harold’s Restaurant & Tap Room
350 W 19th St., Houston, TX
Hugo’s
1600 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
375 W 19th St., Houston, TX
Just Falafel
500 Dallas St., Suite t20b, Houston, TX
Kata Robata
3600 Kirby Drive suite h, Houston, TX
La Lucha
1801 N Shepherd Drive #A, Houston, TX
Le Colonial Houston
4444 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX
Nancy’s Hustle
2704 Polk St. ste a, Houston, TX
Niko Niko’s
2520 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX
Norton Ditto
2425 W Alabama St., Houston, TX
Oporto Fooding House & Wine
125 W Gray St. Suite 500, Houston, TX
Patagonia Grill and Cafe
8408 Katy Fwy #220, Houston, TX
Polonia
1780 Blalock Road, Houston, TX
Red Dessert Dive
1045 Studewood St., Houston, TX
Riel
1927 Fairview St., Houston, TX
Sonoma Wine Bar & Restaurant – The Heights
801 Studewood St., Houston, TX
Squable
632 W 19th St., Houston, TX
Strange Bird Immersive Escape Rooms
7026 Old Katy Road #310, Houston, TX
The Burger Joint
2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX
Tiny Boxwoods
3614 W Alabama St., Houston, TX
UB Preserv
1609 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX
Verdine
449 W 19th St. #C-200, Houston, TX
Weights + Measures
2808 Caroline St., Houston, TX
Xochi
1777 Walker St., Houston, TX
