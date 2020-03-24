84ºF

Local News

Here are more than 30 Houston businesses you can support by buying a gift card

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Support Local, Local Business, Coronavirus, COVID-19
Support Local is an initiative that lets you show your support for your local businesses during this challenging time. The platform is built by Gannett, a news media company that includes USA TODAY and hundreds of local media brands. (Support Local / USA TODAY)

HOUSTON – Despite many businesses being forced to close amid the coronavirus pandemic, loyal customers can still help.

One way to still support businesses during temporary closures is by purchasing a gift card to use later.

Support Local by USA TODAY is a web tool designed for consumers to help save local businesses during this challenging time.

The website currently lists more than 30 Houston-area businesses that seeking support during this time. You can type in a city and see what local businesses in that community offer gift cards you can get online.

Here are restaurants and other businesses where you can buy gift cards through the website above:

Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine

912 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX

Backstreet Cafe

1103 S Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX

BCN Taste & Tradition

4210 Roseland St., Houston, TX

Bollycurves – Bollywood Fitness + Yoga

3334 FM 1092 Road #405, Missouri City, TX

Boomtown Coffee

242 W 19th St., Houston, TX

Brasserie 1895

607 S Friendswood Drive #11, Friendswood, TX

Caracol Restaurant

2200 Post Oak Blvd #160, Houston, TX

Golden Bagels & Coffee

3119 White Oak Drive, Houston, TX

Goode Company Armadillo Palace

5015 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX

Handies Douzo

3510 White Oak Drive, Houston, TX

Harold’s Restaurant & Tap Room

350 W 19th St., Houston, TX

Hugo’s

1600 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

375 W 19th St., Houston, TX

Just Falafel

500 Dallas St., Suite t20b, Houston, TX

Kata Robata

3600 Kirby Drive suite h, Houston, TX

La Lucha

1801 N Shepherd Drive #A, Houston, TX

Le Colonial Houston

4444 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX

Nancy’s Hustle

2704 Polk St. ste a, Houston, TX

Niko Niko’s

2520 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX

Norton Ditto

2425 W Alabama St., Houston, TX

Oporto Fooding House & Wine

125 W Gray St. Suite 500, Houston, TX

Patagonia Grill and Cafe

8408 Katy Fwy #220, Houston, TX

Polonia

1780 Blalock Road, Houston, TX

Red Dessert Dive

1045 Studewood St., Houston, TX

Riel

1927 Fairview St., Houston, TX

Sonoma Wine Bar & Restaurant – The Heights

801 Studewood St., Houston, TX

Squable

632 W 19th St., Houston, TX

Strange Bird Immersive Escape Rooms

7026 Old Katy Road #310, Houston, TX

The Burger Joint

2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX

Tiny Boxwoods

3614 W Alabama St., Houston, TX

UB Preserv

1609 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX

Verdine

449 W 19th St. #C-200, Houston, TX

Weights + Measures

2808 Caroline St., Houston, TX

Xochi

1777 Walker St., Houston, TX

