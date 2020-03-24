Here are more than 30 Houston businesses you can support by buying a gift card

HOUSTON – Despite many businesses being forced to close amid the coronavirus pandemic, loyal customers can still help.

One way to still support businesses during temporary closures is by purchasing a gift card to use later.

Support Local by USA TODAY is a web tool designed for consumers to help save local businesses during this challenging time.

The website currently lists more than 30 Houston-area businesses that seeking support during this time. You can type in a city and see what local businesses in that community offer gift cards you can get online.

Here are restaurants and other businesses where you can buy gift cards through the website above:

912 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX

1103 S Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX

4210 Roseland St., Houston, TX

3334 FM 1092 Road #405, Missouri City, TX

242 W 19th St., Houston, TX

607 S Friendswood Drive #11, Friendswood, TX

2200 Post Oak Blvd #160, Houston, TX

3119 White Oak Drive, Houston, TX

5015 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX

3510 White Oak Drive, Houston, TX

350 W 19th St., Houston, TX

1600 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX

375 W 19th St., Houston, TX

500 Dallas St., Suite t20b, Houston, TX

3600 Kirby Drive suite h, Houston, TX

1801 N Shepherd Drive #A, Houston, TX

4444 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX

2704 Polk St. ste a, Houston, TX

2520 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX

2425 W Alabama St., Houston, TX

125 W Gray St. Suite 500, Houston, TX

8408 Katy Fwy #220, Houston, TX

1780 Blalock Road, Houston, TX

1045 Studewood St., Houston, TX

1927 Fairview St., Houston, TX

801 Studewood St., Houston, TX

632 W 19th St., Houston, TX

7026 Old Katy Road #310, Houston, TX

2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX

3614 W Alabama St., Houston, TX

1609 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX

449 W 19th St. #C-200, Houston, TX

2808 Caroline St., Houston, TX

1777 Walker St., Houston, TX