This Houston animal shelter is delivering dogs to your car if you can help provide the pets a temporary home

HOUSTON – Feeling lonely while under quarantine? Why not get a furry pal to keep you company in the meantime?

The Harris County Animal Shelter is in search of fosters to help them care for a large intake of dogs they received in the past few days which has caused overcrowding.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter will deliver the pups to your car as part of its social distance policy that helps protect the community and its staff members.

Do you now find yourself having some more free time at home? Would you like a furry companion to keep you company... Posted by Harris County Animal Shelter on Friday, March 13, 2020

HCAS is allowing residents of Harris, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Liberty, Montgomery and Waller counties foster a pet for as long as they want.

Individuals interested in a temporary companion need to email foster@phs.hctx.net with “Spring Break Foster” as the subject line and write if they want to foster a dog under 30 pounds or a dog over 30 pounds.

Once dogs are ready for curbside pick-up, fosters must download the QLess app, sign up, check in to get in line and then drive to the shelter located at 612 Canino Road to pick up their new housemate.

The shelter will also provide dog food if needed.

To view pictures of all the dogs available to foster, click here.