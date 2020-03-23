One man dead, another man injured in shooting near SE Houston convenience store, police say; suspects still at-large

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured in southeast Houston Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened at around 8:10 p.m. in the 6000 block of Gulf Freeway.

According to officers, two men who were behind a convenient store were approached by two other men that were in a dark-colored sedan. Police reviewed surveillance video and said it looked like the victims were ambushed and shot.

Police said one victim was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other is in stable condition at the hospital. Police said the victims have yet to be identified.

According to police, the area has been targeted in the past and people often walk from their apartment complexes to get snacks and drinks, but on their way back they get robbed.

Witnesses said approximately three shots were fired. The man that survived the shooting has non-life threatening injuries and provided a statement, police said.