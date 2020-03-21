58ºF

What H-E-B says you can do to help them and make the shopping experience better during the coronavirus

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

H-E-B Partner (H-E-B)

Over the last few weeks, grocery stores like H-E-B have witnessed an increased number of shoppers stocking up on items in face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even with all hands on deck, extra help by customers is appreciated, the store says.

Whether it’s helping to bag your own groceries to speed up the line or returning your shopping cart to the front of the store, every bit makes a difference, H-E-B says.

Here are the little tasks customers can do to help make shopping during times like these a little easier on everyone:

