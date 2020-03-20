Lakewood Church to host emergency blood drive as coronavirus pandemic causes shortage

HOUSTON – American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage after many blood drive events were canceled during this coronavirus pandemic.

Red Cross is urgently calling on healthy individuals to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma. According to Red Cross, the blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, car accident victims and other emergencies, and cancer patients.

In order to help out, Lakewood Church announced it is hosting an emergency blood drive starting Monday. You can donate blood between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and the drive will continue through March 27.

“We will be offering drive-up appointments to make the donation process simple and efficient,” the church wrote on its website.

"The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is following all heightened CDC recommendations regarding sanitization and safety to provide a clean, safe environment for donation.

To register for the blood drive, sign up on the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center website.