American Red Cross suffering severe blood shortage and is seeking the public’s help

American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage after many blood drive events were canceled during this coronavirus pandemic.

Red Cross is urgently calling on healthy individuals to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma.

According to Red Cross, the blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, car accident victims and other emergencies, and cancer patients.

Red Cross insists donating is a safe process and urges organizers to maintain scheduled blood drives.

To ensure another health care crisis doesn’t arise on top of the current coronavirus outbreak, the Red Cross is asking for those who are able to donate to give now.

Appointments can be scheduled on the Red Cross Donor app.