Fort Bend supplying free disinfectant solution to all residents

Fort Bend County officials will begin providing free disinfectant solution to county residents to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The drive-up distribution begins Friday morning at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy at 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond.

Fort Bend residents will receive a 32-oz plastic container and 1-gallon of disinfectant product, officials said. The distribution will run seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“As all of you well know, the coronavirus, or COVID-19, is contracted very easily and it doesn’t take much to spread or transfer the virus to others,” Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said. “Our leaders on the county, state and federal level have instituted control measures … to help stop the spread of the virus. I ask all residents of Fort Bend County to assist us in this goal.”

To pick up the products, residents must provide identification and sign an acknowledgment form. Officials will provide instructions on how to use the products. Information is available in English, Spanish and Hindi.

The disinfectant can be used on most surfaces and countertops and can reduce the spread of coronavirus, Nehls said.

Residents are asked to use the cleaning supplies and return the empty bottles to exchange for additional product.

“Please do not throw away,” Nehls said. “Please bring the empty bottles back. We will do a one-for-one exchange.”

Fort Bend County partnered with De Nora Water Technologies Texas in Sugar Land to provide residents with the free cleaning products. De Nora Water can produce thousands of gallons of bleach a day.

Fort Bend County residents can check the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page for up-to-date information about the disinfectant distribution.