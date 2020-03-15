Male transported to hospital after shooting near Atascocita High School in Humble

HOUSTON – Harris County Constable Precinct 4 is responding to a shooting near Atascocita High School in Humble.

HAPPENING NOW



Heavy police presence at Atascocita High School. Constable Deputies are assisting the Humble ISD Police Department in reference to a shooting scene.



One male victim was transported to a local hospital.



Follow us https://t.co/EzyDHKl8Js pic.twitter.com/8HabswDSvA — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) March 15, 2020

Officials said a group of males was playing on a football field near 1330 Will Clayton Parkway when an argument broke out.

One male went to retrieve a gun and shot one of the males.

The victim has been transported to the hospital in critical conditional.

All of the males are believed to be in their late teens.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.