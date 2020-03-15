77ºF

Male transported to hospital after shooting near Atascocita High School in Humble

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 is responding to a shooting near Atascocita High School in Humble.
HOUSTON – Harris County Constable Precinct 4 is responding to a shooting near Atascocita High School in Humble.

Officials said a group of males was playing on a football field near 1330 Will Clayton Parkway when an argument broke out.

One male went to retrieve a gun and shot one of the males.

The victim has been transported to the hospital in critical conditional.

All of the males are believed to be in their late teens.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

