Houston Metro police sergeant killed in single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

A Houston METRO Police Department sergeant was killed Sunday early morning in a car crash in Montgomery County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
HOUSTON – A Houston METRO Police Department sergeant was killed Sunday early morning in a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The driver was identified as Erik Martinez Tellez.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. at Brazos Drive and Riverwalk Drive in the Riverwalk subdivision, officials said.

Investigators said Tellez was found trapped inside a 1954 Chevrolet that belonged to his friend, who lived down the street from the crash. They believe he struck a tree at a high rate of speed while taking the car out for a spin.

Tellez died at the scene, according to DPS.

Porter Fire and Montgomery County Hospital District responded along with DPS, Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

