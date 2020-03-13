H-E-B promises to restock shelves after people clean out some stores

HOUSTON – Texas grocery store chain H-E-B has promised customers they will replenish their shelves after customers cleared them amid fear of the coronavirus outbreak.

“While our customers may find our supply of some products low or temporarily out of stock, please rest assured that we’re maintaining close contact with our suppliers and our partners (employees) are working around-the-clock to keep our shelves stocked,” Lisa Helfman with H-E-B said. “We encourage customers to check back with us if they cannot find what they need, we are receiving inventory and restocking our shelves throughout the day to serve our customers.”

All cleaning and sanitation schedules have been increased and in-store sampling has been discontinued.

Product restrictions

“We are limiting product purchases to protect the supply chain and make sure our customers can find the items they need,” an H-E-B spokesperson told KSAT.

Customers will currently be limited on purchases of the following items:

Disinfecting sprays/wipes – 4 units

Hand sanitizer/soap – 4 units

Water – 4 multipacks and 4 gallons per transaction (including baby)

Latex Gloves – 4 boxes/units

Bleach – 2 units

Rubbing alcohol – 4 units

Bath tissue – 2 packages

H-E-B replenishes supplies daily and “partners work around the clock to bring products to the shelf,” a spokesperson said. “If you cannot find what you need, please check back with us."