Vehicle crash leads to fire in NE Harris County; One person injured, sheriff’s deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said one person was injured after a vehicle crash resulted in a fire in northeast Harris County Wednesday.

Deputies said the incident happened in the 3100 block of Hopper Road at around 5 a.m. when two vehicles crashed. Deputies said one of those vehicles continued to travel down the street and crashed into another car, which started a fire that spread to other vehicles.

One person was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital with burns on their back, deputies said.

Deputies said the fire has been extinguished.