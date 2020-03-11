Only in Texas: Fulshear 13-year-old kills 400-pound destructive feral hog

HOUSTON – Feral hogs are known to be highly destructive and invasive animals. That’s why 13-year-old Scout Neece of Fulshear took down a nearly 400-pound feral hog roaming a Texas ranch.

The teenager was on a hunting trip in Columbus with his dad, Steve Neece, who says farmers tell him feral hogs cause up to $25,000 in damages each month, Metro News reported.

Feral hogs are considered to be an unprotected, exotic non-game species Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) that ‘may be taken by any means or methods at any time of year.’ TPDW estimates there to be 1.5 million feral hogs in Texas.

According to Metro News, the 13-year-old took down the massive hog with just one shot.