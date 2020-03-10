Driver dies after being hit in wrong-way crash in Fort Bend County, sheriff’s deputies say

RICHMOND, Texas – Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a driver has died in a wrong-way crash in Richmond Tuesday.

Deputies said the crash happened on State Highway 99 southbound near West Bellfort at around 12:20 a.m.

Major crash: SH 99 SB near West Bellfort. Crash caused by wrong-way driver. One fatality. SH 99 SB closed from Bellaire to Mason RD. @TxDPSSoutheast investigating the crash. 0130 pic.twitter.com/mPSZkFByP8 — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) March 10, 2020

A wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes in a truck was speeding at about 100 mph before the driver collided with a white Chevy sedan, deputies said. Deputies said the driver of the white sedan died and the wrong-way driver is in ICU.

