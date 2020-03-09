Suspect charged with murder weeks after 17-year-old gunned down in Channelview, sheriff’s deputies say

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – Harris County deputies believe they found one of two people responsible for the murder of a teen who was killed in northeast Harris County in February, court documents said.

Deputies said Jabraylon Pleasant, 18, has been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Tristan Jones. He is currently in Nacogdoches County Jail.

Deputies said they responded to reports of a shooting at around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19 on Mira Colina near Rio Torcido in Channelview. When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they found 17-year-old Tristan Jones with multiple gunshot wounds. Gonzalez said the teen was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Deputies said they reviewed surveillance video footage obtained from a nearby residence and learned that at approximately 9:27 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2020, two suspects were seen on video following the victim as they were walking from a retention pond behind the homes and into the cul-de-sac area. Deputies said video showed both of the suspects extend one arm each towards Jones, followed by several “flashes” from each individual’s hand.

Investigators said Jones fell to the ground with both of the suspects running towards the retention pond. Investigators said they then noticed one suspect return to Jones with one arm towards him, followed by more “flashes” before running away a second time.

A witness said identified Pleasant before the suspect was shot and said he was wearing white shoes, light-colored jeans and a dark jacket the night of the shooting and another suspect, who hasn’t been identified, was wearing a red beanie, white T-shirt, dark pants and Nike slides.

Investigators said Pleasant denied any involvement in the shooting, saying the last time he saw Jones was in Sept. 2019.

Authorities said Pleasant had been in jail for robbery in 2019 but was released on a $10,000 bond.