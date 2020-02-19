Deputies searching for gunmen after 17-year-old dies from multiple gunshot wounds in Channelview, sheriff says

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – Harris County deputies are searching for shooting suspects after a teen was killed in northeast Harris County Wednesday morning, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies said they responded to reports of a shooting at around 3:20 a.m. on Mira Colina near Rio Torcido in Channelview. When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they found the 17-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The first arriving deputy at the scene was able to apply two tourniquets onto the victim, officials said. Deputies said he was transported to the hospital by an ambulance in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Update: The 17-year-old male gunshot victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Our condolences go out to the victim’s family. If you have any information please contact @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS (8477). #HouNews https://t.co/UM8YPMPiNp — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 19, 2020

Gonzalez said he believes at least two suspects were involved in the shooting, but deputies are unsure of what led up to it.

Gonzalez said he is unsure if the victim lives in the area.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story.