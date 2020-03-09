Police find body of 27-year-old man in breezeway of Pasadena apartment complex

PASADENA, Texas – An investigation is underway after police said they found a body at a Pasadena apartment complex.

The body was found around 5:20 a.m. Monday in the breezeway of building 607 at the Bryton Hill Apartments om Richey Street and West Jackson Avenue, authorities said.

Officials said a neighbor leaving an apartment spotted the body and contacted authorities. That neighbor called the incident in as a shooting, but it did not appear that person heard or saw anything.

The victim appears to be a 27-year-old man. It is unclear if that person lived at the complex or was just visiting, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasadena Police Department Detectives at 713-475-5590 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).