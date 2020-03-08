2 people shot at nursing home facility in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas – Two people were shot after an altercation at an adult skilled nursing home facility in Texas City, according to Texas City Police Department.

The shooting was reported at about 2:45 p.m. at the Rio at Mainland Center in the 1000 block of Mainland Center Drive, police said. The shooting occurred in one of the rooms in the facility.

One of the shooting victims is a resident of the facility, and the other is a family member of that person, police said. No other residents or staff were injured.

This is an isolated incident and there is no active shooter or search for a suspect, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.