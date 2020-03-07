Rodeo’s night 4 mutton bustin’ champ says she wants to be an American Ninja Warrior when she grows up

An aspiring American Ninja Warrior from Houston, Texas, who won night four of mutton bustin’ at the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo said she’s “kind of a professional" already.

Mutton bustin’ is a nightly Rodeo event that requires the children competing to ride across a pen on the back of sheep. The goal: to stay atop the wooly mammal as long as they can.

Madison Wiener made it all the way across the pen without falling off.

Wiener credits her win to her breadth of experience mutton bustin’ in the past.

“I’ve done it like three times now,” Wiener told the announcer.

“So, you’re practically a professional,” the announcer asked Wiener.

“Yeah, I kind of am,” Wiener said.

“Where did you do it three times,” the announcer asked.

“One time, I did it when I was five and I did it yesterday for practice,” Winer said.

The young girl also shared her sound advice for future riders.

“Just hold on as tight as you can,” Winer said.