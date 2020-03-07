Crews respond to hangar fire at Hobby Airport, officials say

HOUSTON – Fire crews responded to a hangar fire at William P. Hobby Airport Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at a hangar on Nelms Street. Firefighters responded quickly and put out the fire.

The hangar sustained minimal smoke damage but did not sustain any structural damage, according to an official with the Houston Airport System.

There were no aircraft in the hangar , according to the official. The fire did not impact airport operations or traffic.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.