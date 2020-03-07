Mayor Turner recommends staycations over international trips this spring break in response to coronavirus

HOUSTON – More cases of coronavirus are surfacing in the greater Houston area, and they are all linked to a Nile River cruise in Egypt.

Harris County and Fort Bend County have eight combined cases of the coronavirus.

”All of these individuals were on the same trip together... in Egypt,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Three people in Maryland have tested positive for the coronavirus and have also been connected to the Nile River cruise, the Washington Post reports. Twelve cruise workers have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

”Because of the common dominator for people being on international travel, I’m pretty much asking people to curtail their international travel,” Turner said. “I’m going to ask you to stay local...staycations. Take advantage of the discounts the hotels in our region are providing...and then continue to live your lives and not be paralyzed by fear.”

Turner also added that 17 people from the Houston area were on the same trip. The travelers returned to Houston in late February. The first positive Coronavirus test from the group was announced Wednesday in Fort Bend.

Health officials are not publicly releasing what airline they flew on or the airport of arrival.

KPRC 2 sources confirmed health officials are currently investigating another eight people because they were also on the same Egypt trip. Even more, officials are monitoring 102 people, who might be relatives, friends, coworkers or others who might have been in close contact with those 16 people on the Egypt trip.