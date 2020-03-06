Police searching for suspect tied to 7 different armed robberies in Houston area

HOUSTON – A suspect that was caught on video robbing a donut store is believed to be connected to six other armed robberies in the Houston area, according to the Houston Police Department.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video walking into a Shipley’s Donuts, located at 5302 Bingle Street, on Feb. 18. The suspect pulled out a handgun, loaded the weapon and then jumped the counter.

The suspect pointed the gun at the employee, demanded money from the cash registers and fled the scene in a gray four-door Ford Fusion, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, 18 to 25 years old, 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall, and between 170 and 200 pounds. Police said he was wearing red shoes, blue jeans and a white hoodie during the robbery.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest of the suspect in the following cases. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-8477.

Here are six robberies this suspect is possibly tied to:

Feb. 16: Police said the suspect carjacked a victim’s gray four-door Ford Fusion at 4:45 a.m. at an apartment complex at 174435 Imperial Valley.

Feb. 16: Police said the suspect robbed a Shipley Do-nuts at 7220 Antoine Drive at 11:30 a.m. Police said the suspect pointed a handgun at an employee, stole money from the registers and fled in a gray Ford Fusion.

Feb. 19: Police said three suspects robbed a Food Mart store at 11:45 a.m., where they dumped the gray Ford Fusion and stole an employee’s gray 2005 Honda Accord.

Feb. 20: Police said three suspects robbed a La Quinta Hotel at 1:50 a.m. and stole an employee’s white four-door Toyota Solara.

Feb. 20: Police said two suspects attempted to rob a Cash America Pawn at 6800 Antoine Drive around 8:48 a.m. but were unable to enter. Police said the two suspects fled in four-door white Toyota Camry Solara.

Feb. 21: Police said suspects followed a victim into an apartment complex at 9611 Grant Road around 8:20 a.m. in a four-door white Toyota Camry Solara. Police said the suspects carjacked a man for his four-door white Honda Civic.