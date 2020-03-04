92-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s mauled by rescued dog inside care facility, attorney says

TOMBALL – Attorney claims that a stray dog mauled a 92-year-old woman with advanced Alzheimer's at a care facility in Tomball.

Mike Kerensky said his client, Norma Graves, almost lost an eye and had to have extensive stitches after the animal attacked her at the Village Green Alzheimer’s Care Home. The company has six locations in the Houston area.

Kerensky said the dog injured Graves two weeks before the vicious attack and also bit another resident. The attorney alleged that the facility adopted the stray dog, allowed it to live at the facility and roam the hallways.

'It's gross negligence and frankly, it's just stupid,' Kerensky said.

Kerensky filed a temporary restraining order against the facility to protect potential evidence like surveillance video and documents.

The dog is currently in quarantine, and Graves is no longer at the facility, according to Kerensky.

Kerensky said he is hoping this case will provide two solutions.

"One is justice for Norma," he said. "The second thing is somehow to get the owners of this facility and all Alzheimer's facilities to understand that if you are going to use dogs for companions, therapy support, they have to be properly trained. They have to be properly supervised, and you have to do it the right way."

The attorney said that an injunction hearing is scheduled for March to turn the temporary restraining order into a permanent injunction.

KPRC 2 was unable to reach anyone at Village Green for comment.