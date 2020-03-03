Man’s body discovered by fishermen in Brays Bayou, officials say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating the discovery of a body in Bray’s Bayou near the 5400 Old Spanish Trail.

The man’s body was found around 6:30 p.m. on Monday by three men fishing.

Police spent several hours combing the area looking for evidence but said it was unclear how old the victim was, how long his body was in the water or how it got there.

“Our Homicide investigators and dive team are on the scene along with the Medical Examiner. At this point we aren’t sure the cause of death, once They complete the autopsy they will have a better idea of what happened,” said Houston police Lieutenant Larry Crowson.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Houston Police Department.