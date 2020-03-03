Bartender accused of overserving driver charged in deadly Barker-Cypress crash, court documents say

HOUSTON – A former bartender is accused of overserving a driver who was involved in a deadly crash in Jan. 2020, according to a document filed in court.

Miguel Rizo, 25, faces a liquor violation charge after court records reveal he is accused of overserving 26-year-old Zachary Castro at the Wolrd of Beer on Jan. 27. Officials say Rizo continued to serve Castro, even though he showed signs of intoxication. Castro then caused a deadly crash at around 12:45 a.m., officials say.

Castro’s pickup plowed into a group of good Samaritans who had stopped to try and help what they thought was a stranded driver in northwest Harris County, officials say.

According to Harris County deputies, three drivers stopped on the side of the road when they saw a damaged car on the side of the road. A fifth vehicle, a Toyota Tundra, which was driven by Castro, tried to pass the vehicles but ended up hitting the three good Samaritans who were out of their cars. All the vehicles were in a lane of traffic since the road had no shoulder.

Two of the good Samaritans were taken to the hospital for treatment. One woman was critically hurt after she was thrown onto the hood of the Tundra and landed in a ditch. The woman was later declared brain dead. Castro was charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the incident. He also received two counts of intoxication assault.

Rizo received a $100 personal bond.