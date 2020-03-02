Man killed while chasing stolen truck in east Houston cemetery, police say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after police said he chased down the guys who stole his brand-new truck into an east Houston cemetery Sunday night.

Police said the incident happened in the 5400 block of Market Street at around 9 p.m.

According to officers, the man was following three men who had just stolen his pickup truck. Police said the man eventually caught up to the suspects and jumped onto the side of the stolen vehicle. The suspects then drove off, striking multiple trees and headstones in a cemetery located in the 1300 block of Lockwood, police said. Officers said the man fell off of the vehicle and was either run over or killed by the fall.

The suspects fled the scene on foot and a perimeter was set up, police said. Officers said the suspects haven’t been found and the driver is facing murder, failure to stop and render aid, and a felony charge of a stolen vehicle. Police said they have blood and DNA evidence in the truck.