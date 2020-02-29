A new Target store is coming to a Montrose shopping center
Store to be located at Shepherd Square Shopping Center on Westheimer Road
HOUSTON – A new Target store is planned to move into the Shepherd Square Shopping Center in the Montrose area.
According to Target’s website, the new store will be located at the center at 2075 Westheimer Road, near Shepherd Drive and will be about 63,000 square feet.
The Houston Chronicle reports that Target has signed a lease for the former Randalls space at the address.
