Where to see the ballerinas from Beaumont whose photoshoot recently went viral

HOUSTON – It’s back to rehearsals for the ballerinas of Beaumont’s iRule Dance Studio.

The dancers who were featured in a photoshoot that went viral earlier this month will put on their spring show this weekend.

The spring show “Once Upon a Wish” is this Sunday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center located in Beaumont. Tickets can be purchased online.

Earlier this month the ballerinas made headlines with their photos which many media outlets linked to Black History Month.

The photos which went viral were captured by Brandie Perry of Bee Photography. Perry shared the photo on her Facebook page with the caption “fierce, determined and strong.”

The viral photoshoot was shared by Good Morning America, People.com and BET.com.

By coincidence, the date the families of the dancers agreed on happened to fall during Black History Month, according to People.com.

The photoshoot that was just supposed to be a bonding activity for the girls ultimately became a symbol of empowerment for black women, according to People.com.

“These girls work so hard, and although they don’t complain about it, sometimes we like to do something fun,” Angela Malonson, whose 7-year-old daughter Falon is a part of the dance squad, told GMA. “It just so happened to be February and what better month to do [the photo shoot] in honor of Black History Month.”