Former Klein Soccer Club president indicted, accused of stealing more than $300,000

SPRING – A former president of the Klein Soccer Club has been indicted for stealing over $300,000 intended to fund soccer programs for children, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Troy Brooks, 49, was charged with aggregate theft from a non-profit and misapplication of fiduciary property, both first degree felonies carrying a punishment of up to 99 years in prison upon conviction, according to the officials.

Investigators said that over a five-year period beginning in 2013, Brooks pocketed more than $300,000 in funds to the club made by parents or supporters. The nonprofit supports soccer programs for about 4,000 kids.

“The defendant was both a board member and also the president of the club and during the time he was president of the board, (when) he took property and used it in ways he wasn’t supposed to,” said Assistant District Attorney Stephen Driver.

Some club parents were just hearing about the grand jury action Wednesday.

In a separate civil lawsuit filed in 2018, the club alleged Brooks created documents and online databases to divert incoming payments to himself. A judge sided with for the club, ordering Brooks to pay over $600,000 in damages.

The club has yet to collect that money.

KPRC 2 attempted to contact Brooks for comment but didn’t find him at home Wednesday. Attempts to contact him by phone and email were also unsuccessful.