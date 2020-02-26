Margaritaville is now hiring ahead of their summer opening for all of these positions

HOUSTON – The opening of Margaritaville at Lake Conroe is getting closer.

The resort is hosting a job fair March 6- 7 at the Lone Star Community Center, located at 2500 Lone Star Pkwy Montgomery.

Margaritaville is scheduled to open its Lake Conroe resort in the summer of 2020.

The new property featuring 335 luxurious guest suites with panoramic lake views will be operated by the global hospitality company Benchmark.

Margaritaville is hiring for the following roles:

- Restaurant managers

- Assistant food and beverage managers

- Food and beverage supervisors

- Beverage managers and supervisors

- Cooks

- F&B prep

- Bartenders and barbacks

- Servers

- Food runners

- Host/hostess

- Food and beverage attendants

- Stewards

- Director of banquets

- Banquet captains

- Banquet servers

- Banquet chef

- Banquet cook

- Banquet house person

The resort encourages interested candidates to apply online ahead of the job fair.