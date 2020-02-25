Mayor Turner, Chief Acevedo discuss new initiative to reduce violence in Houston

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston police chief Art Acevedo will discuss the police department’s annual March on Crime, also known as Lucha Contra El Crimen, at a press conference on Tuesday.

The press conference will take place at the Houston Police Department headquarters where Mayor Turner and Acevedo will also announce a new initiative to reduce violent crime and help keep Houstonians safe.

Turner and Acevedo will be joined by Houston city council members and the Houston police command and support staff.