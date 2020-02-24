Family held at gunpoint during home invasion in SW Houston; man shot in hand, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a man was injured from a shooting during a home invasion in southwest Houston Monday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 7:05 a.m. in the 3700 block of Heatherbrook Drive.

According to authorities, two men wearing camouflage and masks kicked in the door and forced their way inside the residence. Police said there was a family inside, including an 86-year-old grandmother, a 70-year-old father, 42-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man.

Police said the armed suspects made the 20-year-old man get on the floor. Then, one of the gunmen pulled the trigger and a bullet ricocheted off the ground, causing bullet fragments to strike the man’s hand, police said.

Officers said the men ransacked the home, stealing phones and other electronics before getting away.

The 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, according to detectives at the scene.

Police said they don’t have a description of a suspect at this time.