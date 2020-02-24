63ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

63ºF

Local News

7 people shot at a flea market in north Harris County, officials say

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: shooting, crime, local, North Houston
photo

HOUSTON – Seven people were shot at a flea market Sunday in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the injured are being transported to hospitals.

The call was reported around 7:41 p.m. at 8712 Airline Drive, officials said.

Deputies are responding to the shooting. The scene remains active, according to HCSO.

No one was critically wounded, HCSO said. Some injuries may have been a result of a bullet ricochet.

A male was detained at the scene.

No motive for the shooting has been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: