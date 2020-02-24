7 people shot at a flea market in north Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON – Seven people were shot at a flea market Sunday in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said the injured are being transported to hospitals.
The call was reported around 7:41 p.m. at 8712 Airline Drive, officials said.
Deputies are responding to the shooting. The scene remains active, according to HCSO.
No one was critically wounded, HCSO said. Some injuries may have been a result of a bullet ricochet.
A male was detained at the scene.
No motive for the shooting has been released.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
