7 people shot at a flea market in north Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON – Seven people were shot at a flea market Sunday in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the injured are being transported to hospitals.

The call was reported around 7:41 p.m. at 8712 Airline Drive, officials said.

Deputies are responding to the shooting. The scene remains active, according to HCSO.

No one was critically wounded, HCSO said. Some injuries may have been a result of a bullet ricochet.

A male was detained at the scene.

No motive for the shooting has been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

No one is critically wounded. Some injuries may have been a result of a bullet ricochet. A male is detained at the scene. #HouNews https://t.co/6OTvaGUR3x — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 24, 2020