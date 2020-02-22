Social media erupts with alternate versions of the ‘Hate Us’ shirt

HOUSTON – It’s a viral sensation. It’s been celebrated. It’s been criticized. And the Texas company that created it can barely keep it in stock. It’s the Astros-inspired T-shirt sporting the all-caps command “HATE US,” addressed to Astros haters near and far.

Shirt creator H8usshirts rolled out the punchy fan gear Monday as a way to combat the backlash the Astros have received amid the sign-stealing scandal. The item quickly flew off the company’s virtual shelves.

Now, the feisty shirt is getting a makeover. Die-hard Astros fans and Astros critics alike swarmed to social media to share their take on the tee.

Here are a few variations on the ‘"HATE US" shirt we spotted in the comments on our original Facebook post about the shirt.

Michelle Bartee-Brock wrote “I’m ready for my Stros!”

Michelle Bartee-Brock wrote "I'm ready for my Stros!" (KPRC 2)

“I went the other way with my design,” wrote Brandon Bain.

Brandon Bain (Brandon Bain)

“I’m putting this on a shirt instead ❤️⚾️😘,” wrote Jennifer Robyn Hodgson.

“I’m putting this on a shirt instead ,” wrote Jennifer Robyn Hodgson. (KPRC 2)

“So ran out of shirts this what you really need,” wrote Daniel Ishmael Lara.

“So ran out of shirts this what you really need,” wrote Daniel Ishmael Lara. (Daniel Ishmael Lara)

“Should say ‘don’t hate the player, hate the game’ I’d buy that,” wrote Adam Steward.

“This one is better. lol,” wrote Richard Mendez.

“This one is better. lol,” wrote Richard Mendez. (Richard Mendez)

“THIS YEAR MORE THAN EVER ❤THIS TEAM!! WE RIDE TOGETHER!!🚂🚂🚂🚂🚂,” wrote John Garcia, who designed his own shirts.

John Garcia (John Garcia)

John Garcia (John Garcia)

John Garcia (John Garcia)

Fans took to their hats to combat the Astros backlash.

“Here is my new hat,” wrote Jessica Zalesky.

Jessica Zalesky (Jessica Zalesky)

KPRC 2 reader Rachel Pipes Allen shared her husbands hat.

“And “slangin’ and bangin’" On my husbands!,” Allen wrote.