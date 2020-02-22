Harris County detectives make arrest in murder of 28-year-old father of twins

A man was arrested Friday night in connection to a shooting death that left a set of 3-year-old twins without their father.

Juan Jose Williams, 41, is accused of killing Jamarcus Martin Sunday evening in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted around 8:40 p.m. Friday that deputies arrested Williams.

Update to recent shooting at Haverstock Apts: Juan Jose Williams (b/m 41yrs) has been arrested & charged in connection with this murder. Great work by our investigators. Our condolences to the family. #HouNews https://t.co/hbXEhOo8oO — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 22, 2020

His family said this murder is a case of mistaken identity.

Martin was visiting one of his sisters in the Haverstock Hill Apartments near Aldine Bender Road and Highway 59 before the shooting occurred. Two males reportedly chased the 28-year-old man from the parking lot and up a set of stairs, where Martin was shot in the head and died.

The most painful part is that Martin was killed in front of his twin sons, his family said.

"You left someone mentally destroyed," said his sister Jaminisha Franklin. "Like, my nephews are three years old, and they knew what happened. All they say is, 'Somebody shot my daddy.'"

She pleaded to those who think about committing violence.

“Please think about what you’re doing. Because you might leave a family heartbroken,” she said.