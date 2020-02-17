HCSO: Man killed in shooting at Haverstock Hill apartment complex

A man was shot and killed at a Haverstock Hill apartment complex Sunday, according to officials.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 5600 block of Aldine Bender Road around 7 p.m. Sunday in northeast Harris County.

Harris County Deputies responding to reports of a shooting at the location and found a man, approximately 30 to 40 years old, dead on a stairway at the complex. The man had a gunshot wound to his head, officials said.

Witnesses told investigators they saw two to three men chasing the victim prior to the shooting.

Other Witnesses reported hearing two to three gunshot wounds.

Investigators have not yet released the victim’s identity.