7 Houston highways rank in list of 100 worst truck bottlenecks in the US

HOUSTON – A list that highlights 100 of the worst bottlenecks for commercial trucks in America has seven Houston highways among the most congested.

The 2020 Top Truck Bottleneck List, compiled by the American Transportation Research Institute, is based on GPS data from over one million heavy duty trucks that traveled through 300 freight-significant highway locations in 2019.

According to the list, the worst truck bottleneck in the U.S. is in Fort Lee, New Jersey on Highway I-95 at SR 4 and not far behind, coming in at No. 4, is Houston’s I-45 highway at I-69.

The study also ranked Texas as the state with the most truck congestion in the country with 11 truck bottlenecks.

“Everything is bigger in Texas, including our congestion challenges,” said Texas Trucking Association president and CEO John D. Esparza. “Trucks play a critical role in our economy and if they’re slowed down by congestion and poor roads, it impacts everyone from the shopkeeper to the shopper.”

Here are the seven worst truck bottlenecks in Houston:

4.) I-45 at I-69/US 59

14.) I-10 at I-45

17.) I-45 at I-610 (North)

23.) I-10 at I-610 (West)

53.) I-610 at US 290

55.) I-10 at I-610 (East)

73.) I-610 at I-69/US 59 (West)

Here are other Texas cities that made the list:

16.) Austin: I-35

18.) Dallas: I-45 at I-30

43.) Dallas: US 75 at I-635

90.) Ft. Worth: I-35W at I-30

To view a the complete list with detailed information on each congestion spot, click here.