Trail underway for man accused of strangling two people in 2010

HOUSTON – Two Houston families that have been waiting several years for justice could soon have closure.

The trial begins for 55-year-old Lucky Ward, who is accused of strangling victims. Ward was charged with capital murder in the deaths of 52-year-old Reita Long and Carlos Rodriguez.

Officials said both victims were found dead at separate locations, within a few weeks of each other in September 2010. If Ward is convicted, he could face a life sentence without parole or the death penalty.