Police release sketch of man sought in southwest Houston child’s sexual assault

HOUSTON – Police released a sketch Thursday of a man being sought in connection with the sexual assault of a child that happened last month in southwest Houston.

The attack was reported about 1:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at an apartment complex on Harwin Drive near Velure Street.

According to Houston police, the man walked up to a 4-year-old girl who was playing in the front yard of the apartment complex and sexually assaulted her.

The man was described as Hispanic, between 20 and 30 years old, about 6 feet tall, with a light complexion, a mustache and a long, black goatee. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt and glasses.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the assault case is asked to call the special victims division of the Houston Police Department at 713-308-1100 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.