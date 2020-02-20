Hit-and-run suspect’s truck found blocks away from deadly crash in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police have arrested a hit-and-run suspect who left his pickup truck a few blocks away from the deadly crash in north Houston Wednesday night, they said.

Police, along with the Houston Fire Department, said they responded to reports of the incident at 7100 Airline Dr. at around 7:25 p.m. When officials arrived at the scene, they said they found a man’s body under a vehicle. Police said there were two drivers possibly racing their vehicles northbound on Airline.

According to police, the victim was crossing the street when one of the vehicles struck him. Officers said the pedestrian was propelled north and landed under a vehicle that was stopped while waiting to make a left turn. Police said both vehicles involved fled the scene.

Police said they found the suspect’s vehicle license plate a few blocks away from the crash. Officers said they sat at the suspect’s house in the 11800 block of McGallion Road and waited for him to return home. Upon the suspect arriving, they took him into custody, police said.

Apple Towing arrived at the suspect’s home and towed the pickup truck for further investigation, police said.