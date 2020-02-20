Couple who recently moved into southeast Houston home dies from carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after they said a husband and wife were found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning at a southeast Houston residence Wednesday night.

The Houston Fire Department said they responded to a call at the residence located in the 3000 block of Burkett Street at around 9:30 p.m. When fire officials arrived at the scene, they said they found the man and woman dead inside the home. Firefighters said they requested police officers to respond due to what they considered to be “unnatural circumstances.”

Police said the couple had recently moved into the home and were using a generator for power. According to officers, they believe the man and woman died from carbon monoxide poisoning from the generator.

Police said no foul play has been suspected at this time.