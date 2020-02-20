3 masked burglars broke into HISD school, stole more than $4K in calculators, police say

HOUSTON – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three masked burglars accused of breaking into a Houston Independent School district school in east Houston, causing thousands of dollars in damage and stolen equipment, according to Houston ISD Police Department.

The burglary was reported on Jan. 27 at 1:56 a.m. at North Forest High School located at 10700 Mesa Road.

Surveillance video shows the three suspects breaking into the school by shattering the window of a classroom. The suspects stole 48 calculators, valued at $4,560, police said. Following the burglary, the suspects ran from campus, police wrote.

Police describe the suspects as:

Suspect 1: Black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing between 130 and 150 pounds. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Suspect 2: Black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing between 130 aned 150 pounds. He was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Suspect 3: Black male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall to 6 feet tall and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a white mask.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification or arrest of the suspects involved in the burglary. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.