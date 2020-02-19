Deputy, off-duty HPD commander shoot suspect near Popeyes restaurant in Spring, officials say

HOUSTON – An off-duty Houston Police Department Commander and a Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s deputy shot a suspect near an LA Fitness gym in Spring Wednesday, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Hermann.

At 5:16 p.m., Hermann wrote on Facebook that deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Popeye’s restaurant near the intersection of Holzwarth Road and Cypresswood Drive.

When officials approached the suspect, they said he ran away — first to a nearby Home Depot and then to an LA Fitness gym nearby. Hermann also said the suspect tried to carjack multiple people during the pursuit.

An off-duty HPD commander was working out at the gym when he saw the suspect, armed with a knife, run in and “cause a disturbance,” officials said.

The off-duty commander joined in the pursuit and when the suspect attacked a Precinct 4 Constable’s Deputy, the commander and the deputy both shot the suspect multiple times.

Paramedics with the Spring Fire Department and Cypress Creek EMS responded to the scene and transported the suspect to Houston Northwest Medical Center in non-critical condition, according to Tracee Evans with the Spring Fire Department.

“Our deputy did sustain an injury to his wrist. He’s pretty swollen up,” Hermann said in a press conference. The deputy was also transported to a hospital for treatment.

“You’re never really off-duty when you’re a police officer. We’re a family and a brotherhood and when an officer is being threatened our officers... their mindset is that they’re going to go to the assistance of the community and obviously the assistance of the constable,” HPD Chief Art Acevedo said.

The off-duty commander will be put on administrative leave as the incident is investigated, Acevedo said.

WATCH: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Hermann and Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo give update