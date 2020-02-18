Texas corrections officer found dead on Follet’s Beach in Brazoria County

FREEPORT, Texas – A Texas Department of Corrections officer was found dead last week on Follet’s Beach in Brazoria County.

Lt. Varon Snelgrove, of the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, said someone found the body of 60-year-old Dennis Taylor, of Angleton, on Feb. 13, near Public Beach Access Road 3 on Follet’s Island.

Snelgrove said the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Taylor died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said Taylor was last seen about 7 p.m. Feb. 12 in Freeport. He was driving a black 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Snelgrove said that at this time, Taylor’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Taylor was a 30-year veteran of the Corrections Department.