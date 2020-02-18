Family of Houston gospel singer killed in wreck files wrongful death lawsuit against company that owns cement truck

HOUSTON – The family of a Houston gospel singer who was killed in a wreck caused after a cement truck dropped wet cement on the road Friday has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that operates the cement truck, attorneys announced Tuesday.

LaTonya Earl, 49, was one of two people killed in a wreck Friday when a load of wet cement dropped from a nearby company’s truck in Humble Friday. Earl was a well-known gospel singer in the Houston area. She worked as the Bethel’s Family Baptist Church Worship Creative Arts Director and sang in the church’s choir.

The lawsuit claims a cement truck owned by Lattimore Materials Corporation left a Campbell Concrete plant and began spilling wet cement across Old Humble Road.

“The crash occurred when 19-year-old Selvin Palacios hit the wet cement while driving, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and cross the median into oncoming traffic,” attorneys for Earl’s family wrote in a press release. “His vehicle collided with Dr. Earl’s vehicle, resulting in the tragic deaths of both drivers."

The attorneys filed a temporary restraining order to preserve all the vehicles involved in the wreck, “so that a team of investigators can perform the necessary inspections,” they wrote.

The lawsuit alleges Lattimore Materials Corporation’s negligence resulted in Earl’s death.

KPRC 2 previously learned Lattimore Materials Corporation had a history of accidents, violations and complaints filed against the company in the past two years.