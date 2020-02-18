4 people killed in head-on collision on Highway 146 in Dayton

DAYTON, Texas – Four people were killed in a head-on collision Monday morning along Highway 146 in Liberty County, officials said.

The deadly crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. just south of Dayton.

Dayton police said a man driving southbound along the highway veered out of his lane and hit another truck head-on. Police said both drivers and two passengers were killed.

Police said another vehicle was also struck during the collision but was not injured.

Investigators said they do not believe weather was a factor in the crash.