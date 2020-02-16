These two Houston-area locales among the U.S. cities with the most ‘new’ homeowners

Pearland and League City are among the U.S. cities with the most new homeowners, according to a 2020 report.

Using U.S. Census data, active adult community 55places.com compiled a list of the U.S. cities repping the highest percentage of least tenured homeowners in America. Specifically, homeowners who moved into their homes within the last 10 years.

League City, where around 35.9 percent of homeowners have lived in the same home for less than ten years, and Pearland, where 35.6 percent of homeowners moved into their homes within the last ten years are among the nation’s top 25 cities with the most new homeowners.

Two Dallas-Fort Worth area cities, Frisco and McKinney, ranked high on the list.

55places.com also assembled a list of the cities with the largest number of homeowners who’ve lived in the same home for 30 years or more.

Click here to view the lists.