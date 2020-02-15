61ºF

1 killed during shooting at Greenway-area store, police say

HOUSTON – An incident at a pawn shop in Houston’s Greenway area climaxed in a shooting that left on person dead Saturday, according to officials.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at a pawn shop in the 3800 block of Richmond Avenue, near the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Weslayan Street.

Shortly before the shooting, an argument unfurled between pawn shop employees and several customers, police said. Soon after, shots were fired by employees and a truck backed into the pawn shop’s storefront. It’s unclear what happened first.

The suspects fled the scene in a truck following the shooting. Police recovered that vehicle several miles from the pawn shop, but are still searching for the suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

